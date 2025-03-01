Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.4 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 34,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

