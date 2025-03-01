Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CUPUF remained flat at $13.00 during trading hours on Friday. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Caribbean Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

