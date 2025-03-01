CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 1,884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.5 days.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. CareRx has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

