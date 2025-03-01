Capral Limited (CAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.35.
Capral Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.
About Capral
