Capral Limited (CAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

