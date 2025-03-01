Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

JOBY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $192,998.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,807.44. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares in the company, valued at $471,957,832. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,699 shares of company stock worth $8,628,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

