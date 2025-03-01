Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %
OTCMKTS BLOZF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,025. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.