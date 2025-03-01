Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 during trading hours on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.
Cancom Company Profile
