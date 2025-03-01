Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 during trading hours on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

