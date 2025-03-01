California First Leasing Corp Purchases New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California First Leasing Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9,679.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 167.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twilio by 50.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $457,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,514 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

