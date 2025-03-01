Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
Cadence Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74.
About Cadence Capital
