Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

