BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,116,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

