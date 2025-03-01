Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 2.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.22% of LKQ worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LKQ by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,229 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 446,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,186.92. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

