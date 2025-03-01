Bruni J V & Co. Co. Buys 1,568 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $30,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,560,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $119,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $52,215.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,360.30. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,366 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.15 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.04 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

