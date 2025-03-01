BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $18.04. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 27,378 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $337.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is -188.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 65,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

