Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

BPYPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.