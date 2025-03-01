Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $6.06

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,157. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.