British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 158.5% in February

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

British Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Get British Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.