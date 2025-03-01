Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Stock Up 2.3 %

BCO opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,308,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after acquiring an additional 510,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,603,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,460,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,941,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.