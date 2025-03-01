Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Brightcove by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brightcove by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

