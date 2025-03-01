Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Issues Earnings Results

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 439.59%.

Braskem Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE BAK opened at $3.69 on Friday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

