Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Issues Earnings Results

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 439.59%.
Braskem Stock Down 7.1 %
NYSE BAK opened at $3.69 on Friday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03.
About Braskem
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.