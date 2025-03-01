Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,920.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.