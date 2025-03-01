Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.43 and traded as low as $44.17. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 11,091 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 97.89% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

