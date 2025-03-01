BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.37 and traded as low as C$12.67. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.20. The firm has a market cap of C$410.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.58.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

