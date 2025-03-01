BMO Capital Markets Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

eBay stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

