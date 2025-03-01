BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

