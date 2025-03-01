Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 26th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that either develop or heavily utilize blockchain technology, ranging from cryptocurrency exchanges and mining firms to tech giants that integrate blockchain into their operations. These stocks can offer exposure to emerging decentralized systems and digital finance innovations, though they often come with higher volatility and risk due to the evolving nature of blockchain technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.07. 2,730,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,727,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. The company has a market cap of $484.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,958,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,151,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 4.78. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 12,405,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,480,105. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 4.23.

