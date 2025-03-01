Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on April 25th

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.8% annually over the last three years. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a payout ratio of 99.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXSL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

