Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

BTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 13.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

