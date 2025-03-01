Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 1st

AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Charles River Laboratories International are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that specialize in the research, development, and production of products using biological processes and organisms. These companies often focus on innovative healthcare solutions, such as new pharmaceuticals, gene therapies, and diagnostics, and their stocks can be particularly volatile due to the heavy regulatory environment and high costs associated with research and development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $209.07. 13,131,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $369.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $479.79. 2,470,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $528.99. 2,229,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,396. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.44.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,973. Danaher has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day moving average is $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.01. 4,191,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

