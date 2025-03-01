Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,484 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Biogen worth $38,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $140.50 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

