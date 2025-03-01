Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 483.2% from the January 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.8 %

BPTH opened at $0.18 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.