BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $4.85 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BGSF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BGSF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

