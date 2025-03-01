Best Restaurant Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, SoundHound AI, McDonald’s, and Uber Technologies are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the restaurant industry that are publicly traded on stock exchanges. These stocks represent partial ownership in chains or individual restaurants, and their performance is closely tied to consumer trends, economic conditions, and the overall health of the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.39. 17,733,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,381,691. The firm has a market cap of $312.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $505.94. 2,696,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $511.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average is $462.45.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,935,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,061,613. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.50. 2,156,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.82. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,385,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,313,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

