Best Financial Stocks To Watch Today – March 1st

Visa, Berkshire Hathaway, Salesforce, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares issued by companies that operate in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks are influenced by factors like economic cycles, regulatory changes, and monetary policies, making them a key component of many investors’ portfolios when seeking exposure to financial market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,853,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average is $305.34. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $515.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,860,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,226. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.21. The stock has a market cap of $284.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 99,083,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,806,316. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.95. 6,141,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 62,603,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,632,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 59,402,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

