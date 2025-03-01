Best Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, supplying, or distributing energy, including oil, gas, and renewable sources. They tend to be influenced by global commodity prices, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events, making their performance closely tied to the broader economic and energy market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.29. 39,698,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,044,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. 18,815,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,049,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.55. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00.

