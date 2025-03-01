Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – February 28th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, SoundHound AI, Snowflake, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize artificial intelligence technologies to enhance their products, services, or internal operations. These stocks often represent firms at the forefront of innovation, integrating machine learning, data analytics, and robotics to drive competitive advantages across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,515,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,748,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $298.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,562,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,695,391. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $175.91. 3,635,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,876. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.14.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,219. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

