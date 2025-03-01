Benchmark Cuts Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target to $25.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

AESI opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,346.70. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,983.84. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,251 over the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

