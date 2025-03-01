Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
