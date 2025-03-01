Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.