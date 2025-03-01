Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

