Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CERT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of CERT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $17,852,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

