Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga Acquires 456,800 Shares

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 456,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,459.20.

Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of Banxa stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.

Banxa Trading Down 2.0 %

Banxa stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

