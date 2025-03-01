Bank OZK Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

