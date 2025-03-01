Bank OZK Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

