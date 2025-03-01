Bank OZK Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

