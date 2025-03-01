Bank OZK Acquires Shares of 4,749 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank OZK acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $389.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $510.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

