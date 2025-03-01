Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,808 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Lennox International worth $138,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International by 47.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.85.

Lennox International stock opened at $601.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $445.63 and a one year high of $682.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.66 and its 200 day moving average is $614.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

