Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Church & Dwight worth $158,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.