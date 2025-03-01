Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell Sells 3,758 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Avantor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after buying an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,512,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after buying an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

