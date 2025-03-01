Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Acquired by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WR Wealth Planners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.37 and a one year high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.