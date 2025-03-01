Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.340-9.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.170 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $274.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.63 and a 200 day moving average of $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

