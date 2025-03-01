Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Position Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 103,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

